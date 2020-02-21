2 former Ohio State football players indicted for rape, kidnapping

Two former Ohio State University football players accused of kidnapping and raping a woman were indicted on Friday.

Amir Riep, 21, Jahsen Wint, 21, are each facing two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced.

The charges stem from an alleged Feb. 4 incident involving a 19-year-old woman, according to police.

The woman is said to have visited the apartment of Riep and Wint to watch a movie. However, at some point in the night, she was allegedly restrained and forced to have non-consenual vaginal and oral sex with them, according to the prosecutors.



The two men turned themselves in last week and were being held at Franklin County Jail without bond. It’s not yet clear if either has obtained legal representation.

If convicted, each faces a maximum prison term of 33 years and would have to register as a sex offender.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in a previous statement he had dismissed Riep and Wint from the team.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” he said.

Riep was a cornerback and Wint played safety.

Their arraignment is scheduled for March 6.