2 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies shot in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies were shot in North Linden, according to sheriff’s office public information officer Marc Gofstein.
Gofstein says the officers were shot around 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bealuh Rd. while Columbus Police officers and FCSO SWAT were serving probate warrant.
There is currently a barricade situation underway with the suspect, the sheriff’s office says.
NBC4 crews at the scene were told both officers were taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in their legs.
Several roads in the blocks surrounding Bealuh Rd. are shut down. People are advised to avoid the area.