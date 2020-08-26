2 more college student in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The last defendants pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection to the death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant.

Wiant, 18, a pledge at Sigma Pi at Ohio University, was found dead Nov. 12, 2018. A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Wednesday marks the end of the cases for former and current Ohio University students connected to Wiant’s death and the fraternity hazing incident, as the following individuals appeared before the Athens County Court of Common Pleas:

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 21, of Lewis Center, Ohio, pled guilty to Permitting Drugs Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Androsac also entered a plea of guilty to Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree and Negligent Homicide, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Androsac was ordered to serve seventy (70) days jail for the misdemeanor offenses. Androsac’s remaining charges will be held in abeyance pending the completions of the Prosecutor’s Athens County Empowerment (A.C.E.) Program.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 23, of Furlong, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty to Complicity to Permitting Drug Abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Court ordered Gustafson’s plea held in abeyance pending completion of the Prosecutor’s Athens County Empowerment (A.C.E.) Program.

Androsac and Gustafson were the final individuals disposed of related to the investigation into hazing and other actions of the Sigma Pi fraternity.

The following individuals previously entered pleas: