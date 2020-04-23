2-year-old dead after drowning in southeast Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in southeast Columbus.

At around 7:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the 3000 block of Kings Realm Ave. on a report of a missing child.

The child was last been seen in the backyard with his 6-year-old brother. Officers searched for him for more than fifteen minutes. He was later found unresponsive in a pond near his home, according to police.

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 P.M.