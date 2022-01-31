2-year-old Ohio boy struck by bullet in torso; Critically injured

Authorities in Ohio say a 2-year-old boy was critically inured in a shooting in Toledo.

Sgt. Brian Bortel told the Toledo Blade that the boy was reported in critical condition after he was struck in the torso at about 6:15 p.m. at a home in South Toledo.

Paramedics transporting the boy also told the ProMedica Toledo Hospital emergency room of a wound to the left knee.

Bortel said two people were to be taken to the Safety Building downtown for questioning as witnesses.

WTOL TV reported two individuals in handcuffs being escorted from the house.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the shooting.