2-year-old shot in the head while sitting in his highchair in Ohio

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old child.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of W. 24th St. Wednesday on a report of a child who had been shot in the head.

Police say the toddler was shot while sitting in his highchair.

Witnesses say a man, believed to be a relative of the child, had been seen near the home with a shotgun prior to the shooting.

Police arrested Benjamin Richardson, 26, of Lorain.

He faces a charge of felony assault. Police have not confirmed if he is related to the child

The 2-year-old is in the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police are looking for more information. If you can help, call them at 440-204-2105.

