2021 Ohio State Fair Will Remain Closed To The Public

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public this summer, and will focus instead on agricultural and educational competitions, according to a statement.

The Ohio Expositions Commission said they were concerned for public health, and could not justify the cost of adhering to current safety protocols.

“Where we are today in this (COVID-19) battle makes it challenging to plan a large-scale entertainment event, not knowing where we will be, or what Ohio will look like, in late July,” said General Manager Virgil Strickler.

Strickler said that the Ohio State Fair’s budget is normally designed to break even.

“Hosting a full fair this year would likely lead to significant financial loss,” he said.

The Ohio State Fair administrators anticipate that the livestock shows will begin on July 19 and will conclude on August 8. The deadline for exhibitors to enter livestock competitions will be June 20, 2021.

The 2022 Ohio State Fair is slated for July 27 – August 7, when rides, concerts, entertainers, live music, food vendors, and shopping are expected to return.