AKRON, Ohio — Authorities say five people are dead and four are injured in a house fire in northern Ohio.

WJW-TV reports the Akron Fire Department says firefighters found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home early Monday morning.

The fire department says five people died and four were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions are not known.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.