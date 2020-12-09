3 workers missing, 1 injured in collapse of Ohio power plant

(WTRF)- Three workers are unaccounted for and one has been taken to a hospital after a power plant that was being demolished in Ohio collapsed.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says it’s not clear what caused the collapse.

Rogers does not know the extent of the injuries of the person who was recovered from the debris.

It is believed three workers are missing.

Emergency crews remain on the scene.

The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2018.