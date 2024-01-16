BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Another animal hoarding case was discovered over the weekend in Belmont County.



This time, in the home of a woman who was breeding Shih Tzus, where generations of dogs were found, living in deplorable conditions.



Belmont County Hoof and Paw, along with sheriff’s deputies, executed a search warrant Sunday at the house on West Lake Road in the Piedmont area.

Authorities found 30 Shih Tzus in a house with almost no heat, living among mounds of feces.

Many had to be rushed to the vet.

“Four out of five had hypothermia, were well underweight. There are a couple larger ones, only because they seemed to be her favorites, they could fight for the food better.” Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

Five are still at the vet. Another 12, at the groomer.



One has liver disease, another has Lyme disease.



They were allegedly bred, over and over.

“This little girl had four puppies, and her body weight cannot sustain those puppies.” Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

The pups will have to be bottle-fed. Some of the dogs were so matted, they could barely walk.

And aside from the physical problems, there are behavioral challenges.

“A lot of these dogs, you can’t touch because after they were bred and they weren’t sold, they just ran wild in the house. It’s just like having feral dogs vs. feral cats.” Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

Charges are pending against the woman, who claimed on her website to be a reputable breeder.

Belmont County Hoof & Paw is grateful to The Dog Wash and Grooming in St. Clairsville for providing emergency grooming services to the dogs free of charge.

If you want to help with vet care for these dogs, you can take your donation directly to any Huntington Bank branch. You can also make donations via PayPal to account BCHP911.

.