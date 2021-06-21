4 found dead in Ohio home; Police investigating murder-suicide

Countdown to the 4th of July

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Stark County on Sunday.

According to Jackson Township police, officers responded to the 6800 block of Salerno St. NW around 4:09 p.m. for a welfare check.

When officers arrived on scene they found four deceased family members, police say.

Jackson Township police say the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute. Officials are investigating it as a triple homicide, suicide.

The Jackson Township Detective Bureau, along with the Coroner’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate.