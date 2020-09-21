4-year-old dead, four others hurt in Ohio shooting

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to police, a child is dead and four others — two men and two women — have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning.

According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old boy who was killed.

The male victims are in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m in Youngstown, Ohio. The women who were shot said a man barged into the house and started shooting.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him. Police Chief Tim Roddy said there are no leads on finding him.

“My detectives were at the hospital and spoke to the two female victims, who gave us a slight understanding of what had happened.”

The victims described the suspect as a younger, thin, light-skinned black man who was wearing a black jacket at the time. They told police they didn’t know who he was.

All four adult victims are in their 20s and are friends. The child belonged to one of the women, according to Roddy.

Investigators from the coroner’s office cradled the body of the child as they brought him out to sobs almost as soon as the front door of the house opened just before 6 a.m.

“We just went over because I heard screaming and I didn’t know what else to do,” Matthew Tallman said. “I just went over there to see if everything was OK.”

Tallman, a neighbor, was the first one there after the shooting.

“I walked up into the house, asked if the shooter was still there and they said no. So then I looked over to my left and there was a kid in her arms, and he was gone,” Tallman said.

The tragedy is shocking to him.

“I’ve lived here for three months and I’ve only had the cops come up and down here twice. I would have never even have thought of that ever happening,” Tallman said.

The sister of the woman who lives there said she has no idea who could’ve done this.

She said everyone was in the same room when the shooter came in.

She said they had been living in the house for eight months.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

Around 6:45 a.m., police were having a car in front of the house towed away.

“We have all the necessary assistance, which is going to help us piece everything together and, hopefully, find the suspect and find a reason for all this,” Roddy said.

The Mahoning County Homicide Task Force is investigating and Youngstown Police Department is helping as well.