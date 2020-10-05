Member of volleyball coaching staff tests positive for virus; 21 people in quarantine associated in Martins Ferry School District

UPDATE: 3:05 PM (10-5-2020) The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed that Martins Ferry now has 21 people within the school in quarantine, down from the original 30 people.

A person who was being tested due to their contact with 9 of the students came back negative.

5 people outside the school system are currently being quarantined.

UPDATE: 10:19 AM (10-5-2020)- Martins Ferry Superintendent Jim Fogle says the positive test was from a member of the school’s volleyball coaching staff

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed 40 people are currently in quarantine in association with the Martins Ferry School District.

The Belmont County Health Department says 30 people within Martins Ferry School are quarantined meanwhile 10 people outside of the school are being quarantined.

The quarantine comes after a Martins Ferry School District staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Currently in Belmont County 755 positive cases with 697 recovered. 32 people are currently isolated and 1 is hospitalized.