50 vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are responding to multiple crashes across the Valley as snow is beginning to accumulate.

According to Highway Patrol, a crash on Interstate 80 involved more than 50 vehicles. It happened west of State Route 46 near Austintown this afternoon.

There was also a crash on Interstate 76 westbound, closing it from I-80 and State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Multiple semi-trucks and other vehicles were involved.

Interstate 80 westbound in Austintown is shut down from Salt Springs Road to the Turnpike, according to Highway Patrol.

In Mercer County, a crash involving multiple semis was reported on I-80 westbound, about four miles west of Exit 15. There is a lane restriction.

Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes, .3 miles east of Exit 15. Lane restrictions are also in place for that crash.