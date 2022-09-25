BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio.

The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year was no different.

The 2022 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is BIG!🎃🍁

That’s the only word to describe just how much they have here.

Today is the car show at Barnesville High School, along with Eyes of Freedom at the middle school, and a pumpkin patch at the elementary school.

You see the giant pumpkins, contests, food, music and more, but the work that goes into each of these aspects of the festival is great, and participants like Marlene are grateful.

”You know, a lot of us have been here a long time, and all of those efforts that we bring to the pumpkin festival is really cool.” Marlene Rockwell – Owner of Fruits of Life Greenhouses

Friends and families plan their trips to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival every year, so the businesses prepare for the rush of customers they get with pumpkin décor, clothing, and more.

Jill Hissom from the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce says that this is a great economic benefit to the community.

”That’s what we promote with the Barnesville Chamber is Commerce is eat, shop, support local Barnesville, and when you see your streets full, you know that’s happening,” said Hissom. “In the pumpkin festival, you’re out, you see people you haven’t seen in a while. It is. It’s a great big homecoming.”