6-State Trooper Project to focus on Interstate 70

|COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70.
The initiative will begin on Friday, October 8 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, October 10 at 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and OSHP.
Since 2020, there have been more than 4,700 crashes on I-70 in Ohio, including 27 fatal crashes. Of the 27 fatal crashes, 56 percent involved alcohol and/or drugs and 26 percent were speed-related. Troopers have arrested nearly 1,000 motorists impaired by alcohol and/or drugs on I-70 since 2020.
“Every traffic stop we make is a chance for our troopers to educate motorists on safe driving habits,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
“We are committed to reducing unsafe driving behaviors on all of Ohio’s roadways, including the more than 225 miles that make up Interstate 70.”
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.