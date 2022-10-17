Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute at least 100 grams of fluorofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, five kilograms of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of methamphetamine, from May 2021 to October 2022.

Gentry, age 25; McCree, age 19; and Scott, age 28 are Youngstown, Ohio, residents. Jeter, age 32; Snowden, age 31; and Stewart, age 36; are New Castle, Pennsylvania, residents. Brown, age 26, is a resident of Boardman, Ohio.

“My office is committed to working in partnership with federal, state, and local law, to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking conspiracies which impact our communities, as here with the New Castle and Farrell communities,” said U.S. Attorney Chung.

“These arrests disrupted a violent drug trafficking organization; a top priority within our mission,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “These arrests are a result of the continuing and relentless efforts of the FBI and our federal, state, and local partners to rid our streets of these criminals and make our communities safe.”

The law provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.