7-year-old’s body found in the Ohio River

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- According to Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black, the body of the missing 7-year-old-boy has been recovered.

The boy’s body was recovered around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Black says there is no suspected foul play.

Black says the body was found by a family member near the Hannibal Lock and Dam after the search was suspended at midnight.

The boy went missing on Sunday in the Ohio River.

