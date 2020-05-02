7News partnering with Ohio sister stations for statewide food drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is collaborating with four sister stations (NBC4, WDTN, WKBN, WYTV) for a virtual telethon to feed food banks across the Buckeye State.
The virtual telethon will take place Thursday, May 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the assistance of volunteers. Proceeds will benefit Feeding America, Mid-Ohio Food Collective and 2nd Harvest.
While we wish hunger was never an issue, we realize many families are in need. We are glad we have the resources to partner with other Nexstar stations to bring awareness of the issue and to try and help people in our community.Roger Lyons, Vice President/General Manager
Once again, the telethon will be on Thursday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m. on WTRF-TV.
