BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The winning ticket was sold at Bell Stores, at the Route 9 exit in St. Clairsville.

The customer hit all five numbers but not the multiplier.

And even the store manager hasn’t been told the customer’s identity.

“Well, it’s for $3 million, but we don’t know who the winner is,” said Toni Mingus. “We know it was within this last drawing period but we don’t have any details as to the winner.”

But word has traveled fast.

Every customer had their own thoughts.

“I hope the person who won it needs it,” said Mark Glustich of St. Clairsville. “I hope they use it wisely.”

“I thought that was pretty cool,” said John Farnario of Barnesville. “Somebody local won $3 million. I wish I was that person!”

“I stop here every morning and it makes me regret not buying a ticket myself,” said Devin Ice of Belmont County. “Every morning I stop here and fill up my gas and my mowers and all that. I totally regret not getting a ticket. It’s like a once in a lifetime dream.”

Not all their customers are from the Ohio Valley.

Some are just passing through.

“We hope it’s a local person,” said Mingus. “We hope it’s one of our regulars. It’s just very exciting.”

They might see a boost in business.

“And within the last couple months, we also sold a $20,000 instant ticket winner, so we kind of seem to be a lucky place!” Mingus concluded.

Now the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed a billion dollars.