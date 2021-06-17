‘A monster’: Ohio man sentenced for rape of teen and murder of 94-year-old woman

Editor’s Note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cornelius Pames, 27, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for the murder of a 94-year-old woman and the rape of a 16-year-old girl who is mentally disabled.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley says the crimes took place in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood between September and October of 2018.

Pames was out on parole for felony assault when he failed to report to his parole officer during that time.

He also had previous convictions for burglary and juvenile adjudications for rape, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping when the crimes took place.

According to court records, Pames broke into a home on Gertrude Ave. on September 17.

Prosecutors say he physically assaulted a 94-year-old woman and her 74-year-old daughters.

The 94-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Previous coverage on that case here

In October, investigators say Pames sexually assaulted a teen several times after breaking into her window using a crowbar.

Prosecutors say he threatened to kill her and her mother if she told anyone and duct taped the victim to a chair.

DNA evidence linked Pames to both crimes, according to a press release.

“This individual is a monster who terrorized Slavic Village during this three-week crime wave,” said Prosecutor O’Malley, “We hope that this will bring a sense of closure to the victims and some tranquility to the residents of this neighborhood.”

Pames was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police on October 15, 2018.