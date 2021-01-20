Dr. Amy Acton honored with UC Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

CINCINNATI – “I’m just so honored to even be having my name in a sentence with Martin Luther King’s name.”

That was how Dr. Amy Acton reacted while accepting the University of Cincinnati Health’s Humanitarian Award.

The award is dedicated to individuals who demonstrate Dr. King’s spirit and legacy through their dedication and contributions to our community.

During her time as Ohio’s Health Director, Acton’s bold and fearless leadership helped save lives as COVID-19 started spreading across the state.

Acton continues to give Ohioans an extra push to stay vigilant through these next few months.

“But the overwhelming experience I had, especially in the beginning, was people really coming together and wanting to help each other through, and I’m telling you, we need that again,” Acton said. “We really have lives to save yet. It is not too late.”

Acton went on to say we cannot give up and that she has a lot of hope that we’re going to dig a little deeper to get through the pandemic.