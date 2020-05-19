Albertini named Chief Operating Officer for former EORH

MARTIN FERRY, OH (WTRF) – East Ohio Hospital has announced that Bernie Albertini, R.Ph, MBA, FACHE, will serve as the Chief Operating Officer for the recently acquired Martins Ferry property.

Albertini is a native of Wheeling who had 20 years career at EORH and OVMC and most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer at EORH.

“I am very excited to return to the Ohio Valley and to help lead the reopening of the former East Ohio Regional Hospital. From the time the hospital was founded by Dr. Wilson in 1906, community-based care has been at the heart of our tradition of healing. The outpouring of community support and excitement for this announcement has been nothing short of incredible,” said Albertini.

Albertini returns to the Ohio Valley after serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Canyon

Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, AZ.

He has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Awareness, Inc. and was honored as the Ohio-Marshall County Pharmacist of the Year in 2010.

East Ohio Hospital, LLC, is owned and operated by Dr. John Johnson, MD, MBA, a resident of

Ohio and board-certified psychiatrist.

East Ohio Hospital, LLC, is working with state and local government to reopen the hospital

campus in Martins Ferry this August.

Latest Posts: