ALDI recalling peaches sold in Ohio, PA stores

The voluntary recall is due to potential Salmonella contamination

(WKBN) – ALDI is recalling some of its peaches that were sold in its stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall includes peaches from Wawona Packing Company.

ALDI has removed the affected peaches from its stores. The items were also available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

The affected products and UPC codes can be found below:

Wawona Peaches 2 lb.: UPC Code 033383322001 — sold in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia

Peaches Organic 2 lb.: UPC Code 849315000400 — sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia

If customers have the affected product, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1- 877-722-7554.