All Ohio Fairs Limited to Junior Fair Events Only

The fairs in Ohio this summer won’t have the rides, games, and crowds like you’re used to seeing every year.

County fairs in Ohio are doing away with grandstand events, rides, games, and Carnivals after July 31st.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement that fairs will have junior events only. This means they will only have livestock competitions and other 4H and FFA events. There will be harness racing but without spectators.

The Governor says he has seen fairs that are social distancing and enforcing the mask order, but some of them aren’t. He says there’s already been COVID-19 outbreaks connected to some fairs this summer.

“What we do at our County fairs, what we do all summer, and everything we do is really going to determine what happens as we move forward.” Governor Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

There also is a new curfew for everyone to follow at fairs unless you’re at a show that ends later. The new curfew is at 10 pm.

