Amy Acton says she will not seek U.S. Senate seat from Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former state health director Amy Acton said Tuesday that she will not seek the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Dr. Acton, who become known to Ohioans for her work during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, had been considering a run. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, said in February that he will not seek reelection.

“While I am not entering the race for U.S. Senate, I recognize there is a genuine longing for a fresh approach to leadership that is honest, collaborative, and empowering,” Acton said in a statement announcing her decision. “Ohioans — do not accept anything less from your elected officials. Our leaders’ words and actions matter. We must set the bar higher.” You can read her full statement below.

In her role as state health director, Acton worked alongside Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, in shaping Ohio’s response to the pandemic. She was a consistent presence at DeWine’s briefings, offering encouragement as well as facts during the initial outbreak of the virus.

Acton’s health orders were not without controversy. She and DeWine ordered nonessential businesses to close, eventually leading to protests outside of her residence in Bexley.

After stepping down from the Department of Health in June 2020, Acton resumed work at the Columbus Foundation. She left that position in February as reports of her interest in the Senate seat rose.

Although she hadn’t held elected office, Acton was seen as one of the top Democratic contenders if she chose to run. Absent her, the top potential Democratic candidates are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes.

Three Republicans have declared: former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former state party chairman Jane Timken and Cleveland-area businessman Bernie Moreno.

The seat will be important to both parties considering the Senate’s current 50-50 split.

Here is Acton’s statement: