The now 8-year-old girl had one message for the man who kidnapped, raped, and attempted to murder her, “Go Die.”

Charles Castle, 57, was accused of kidnapping the 7-year-old girl from her home in Kenton, Ohio.

He took the young girl to a trailer where he raped and strangled her, WPXI reported.

Castle then moved the girl to an abandoned home while he was being investigated for the missing child.

Prosecutors said that Castle had tossed the girl down the stairs and left.

“Mr. Castle threw this child into the basement, whether he thought she was already dead and just going to let her rot there in the basement or whether he had intentions of coming back in to get her if he thought she was alive. Is that more heinous to think that winter was coming on? So, I can’t … I can’t imagine a worse crime. I have never seen a worse crime in my career,” said Judge Scott Barrett, according to WPXI.

The young girl suffered brain damage and lingering mobility issues.

Castle was convicted of 16 charges and sentenced to 10 years to life plus 35 years in prison. If ever released, he will be required to register as a sex offender, WPXI reported.