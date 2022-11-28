ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.

When the South Zanesville Fire Department arrived at the residence, the homeowner allegedly threatened the firemen and refused to allow them to enter the home to fight the fire, say reports.

He then barricaded the door and remained inside as the fire was still active, prompting the sheriff’s office to also respond to the scene.

The sheriff said that the man’s sister and friend, along with negotiators, were called to the scene to talk to him and he ultimately took down the barricade, allowing firefighters to enter.

Firefighters were able to extinguish a hot spot.

Lutz said the home had no electric or gas, but the cause of the fire is unknown. He said smoke was coming from the eaves.

Lutz said the man was taken to a local hospital for a physical and mental check. There were no arrests and no charges are pending.