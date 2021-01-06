Audits: Ohio made near-perfect tally of presidential results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — County post-election audits show Ohio’s 2020 votes were tallied to near perfection, the state’s elections chief said Tuesday.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said counties that used percentage-based assessments saw accuracy rates of 99.98% in presidential results.

The announcement came a day before a brewing showdown in Congress over the outcome of the race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump has refused to concede and continues, with the help of allies, to pursue challenges to Biden’s victory.

The effort hasn’t targeted Ohio, which President Trump won by more than 8 percentage points.