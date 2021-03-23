Authorities: Body Sealed Off In Ohio Home Was Resident’s Son

WESTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A body that authorities say a couple kept hidden in their Ohio home for more than two months last year has been identified as the woman’s 19-year-old son.

Dominic Allen was last seen on Sept. 26, and his body was found in early December inside the Westwood home of Kenya Stallworth and her husband, Robert Robb, who isn’t Allen’s father.

Cincinnati police believe Allen died around the time he went missing, but the cause of death and other related details haven’t been disclosed.

Both were charged with felony abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body was found, and each remains jailed.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday if either defendant has retained an attorney.