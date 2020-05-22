Authorities focus on roadways ahead of Memorial Day weekend

COLUBMUS, Ohio (WTRF) – With many motorists traveling for Memorial Day weekend, Ohio law enforcement agencies are teaming up to ensure safety along the roadways.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police say they all will have officers clearly visible during the holiday.

In 2019, 15 motorists were killed during Memorial Day weekend. Authorities remind Ohioans to not drive alcohol and drive.

Latest Posts: