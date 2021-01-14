Authorities looking for two Ohio teens missing since December

(WJW) — Richland County Children Services along with authorities are looking for two teenagers who have been missing since December.

According to children services, one of the teens — King Lipscomb — has been missing from Clyde, Ohio, since Christmas Eve.

King, 14, is 5’11,” and 180 pounds with blue/green eyes and brown hair. He has a large tattoo on his right upper arm, and a scar on his right elbow. The teen is suspected to be in the Cleveland area.

Children services says Dominic Schoenman, 17, has been missing from Mansfield, Ohio, since December 14.

Dominic is 5’5,” and 155 pounds with brown eyes and reddish/blonde hair. The teen is suspected to be in the areas of Maple Street and Foster Street in Mansfield.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to please contact:

• Richland County Children Services at 419-774-4100 or

• Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9724 or

• Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 419 – 627- 7682 or Toll Free: 1 – 888 -399 -6065 or

• Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-524-2412

Anyone with information on Dominic’s whereabouts is asked to please contact:

• Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-524-2412

