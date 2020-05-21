Barkcamp State Park opens with restrictions for safety

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Barkcamp State Park and all others throughout Ohio are reopening.



But they have new protocols for guests and staff, and they warn that camping will look different now, and for the rest of the season.



First of all, campers will need to make reservations and payments online.



To prevent touching surfaces and having close contact with staff members, they will not accept walk-ins.



But they say this way, check-in will actually be a smooth drive-through process.

Each camper will be given a list of rules and protocols when they come in.



They promise that restrooms will be open at every state park, and they will be sanitized by maintenance staff at least three times a day.



Shower houses, however, may be closed or limited.

And playground sets will be off limits.



“Some of the same facilities that have been closed due to COVID 19 will remain closed, and that may be everything from the nature center to the playgrounds,” said Heidi Hetzel-Evans, communications manager for the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft. “And most importantly, we want our guests to know that our camp stores are not reopening this weekend. So it’s really important to think ahead and plan for all the equipment and supplies you’ll need to bring for a great weekend.”



But there’s plenty left to do.



There’s boating, fishing, horseback riding and hiking.



The beach is open, although the weather might not cooperate.



And it’s just the start of the season.

They urge everyone to log on to reserveohio.com, and check out what’s available for all the weekends coming up.

Please refer to the full protocols below from Ohio State Parks