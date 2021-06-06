Vet Voices

Battle of the Boards Charcuterie Challenge will be a delicious event

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

 OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s the latest craze, that’s been blowing up on social media platforms like TikTok.

Charcuterie ( char- coot-er-ie) boards have become popular at restaurants all across the country, and are now a must for many types of parties. They are basically trays of meats, cheeses, veggies and other items arranged in an artistic way.

Those with a creative touch will want to take part in the first ever, Battle of the Boards Charcuterie Challenge. It’s hosted by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce and will take place on Wednesday evening June 16.

Prizes will be awarded for the most creative boards.

