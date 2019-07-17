List of cooling centers in The Ohio Valley

Breaking News
Jefferson County Cooling Shelters

The following locations will be open Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, 2019, as cooling shelters in Jefferson County:    
    1)    Wells Twp Senior Community Center, 103 Steuben Street, Brilliant, OH. 
   2)    Saline Twp Complex, 164 Cty Hwy 50A, Hammondsville, OH (Friday until 6:00 p.m. and     
           all-day Saturday)
  3)    Irondale Village Bldg, 91 Rural Way, Irondale, OH (Noon to 9:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday)
    4)    Toronto Fire Dept, 4th Street, Toronto, OH
    5)    Toronto American Legion, 5th & Market Streets, Toronto, OH

HARRISON COUNTY COOLING SHELTERS

HOPEDALE VFD FRI, SAT & SUN   7A – 7P

SCIO VFD  FRI, SAT & SUN   7A – 7P

CADIZ LIBRARY          FRIDAY & SAT 9 TO 5

SCIO LIBRARY            FRIDAY 10A – 5P  & SATURDAY 9A – 1P

FREEPORT LIBRARY  FRIDAY 10A – 5P & SATURDAY 9A – 1P

MORE ON HARRISON COUNTY EMA FACEBOOK PAGE WHEN AVAILABLE

BELMONT COUNTY COOLING SHELTERS

You can see the full list below

Wtrf.com will update this list as it progresses

