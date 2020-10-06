‘Beer and a shot of whiskey’: Ohio woman celebrates 102nd birthday, shares secrets to a long life

Ohio Headlines

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Jane Daly is celebrating her 102nd birthday Tuesday.

Jane is still very active. She went golfing with her family last month.

She’s been a lifelong resident of LaGrange Township.

She worked at General Industries in Elyria during World War II and retired there after more than 40 years.

Her family says she is a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elyria.

Jane’s family tells us she is loved by her many great-nephews and nieces, and her great-great nephews and nieces.

Her secret to a long life?

“Beer and a shot of whiskey,” Jane said.

No sense arguing with an expert.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter