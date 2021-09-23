Belmont County child rapist sentenced 100 years in prison

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Greg Carter, 53, was convicted last week of five counts of first-degree felony rape of children.



Now he is sentenced to 100 years in prison, with another 11 to 16 1/2 years to be served concurrently.

“One hundred years—that’s a century,” noted Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato.



Carter’s attorney argued that the first four sentences of life terms with parole eligibility after 25 years should be served concurrently, saying that Carter had no prior felonies.



However, Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan urged the judge to make the first four terms run consecutively, considering the nature of the crimes.



Judge Fregiato agreed and sentenced Carter to 100 years in prison for the first four counts, and 11-16 1/2 more years to be served concurrently with the others for the fifth count.



In the fifth count, the child victim had just turned 13 years old, so the sentencing guidelines were different.

“In this county, we protect children—we don’t rape them,” Judge Fregiato concluded.