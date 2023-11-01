BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – People have been at the Belmont County Commissioners regular meetings for several weeks now, looking for answers on what they believe is a high number of animals euthanized at the shelter.

They’re hoping to get questions answered at a town hall meeting.

Billie Amos of St. Clairsville previously requested commissioners host an evening meeting so that more people could go to express these concerns.

At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the request was granted, and a town hall meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 8 starting at 6 p.m. at the Belmont County Courthouse.

Belmont County Commission President J.P. Dutton says the shelter is experiencing overcrowding issues and they are trying to adopt out as many animals as possible.

“It just may give some individuals that haven’t been able to attend our meeting, I guess, an opportunity to attend an evening just held at a different time. You know, we may end up discussing some of the similar issues that we’ve been discussing for the past few weeks. But it may just be different individuals are able to participate.” J.P. Dutton | Belmont County Commissioner, President

Amos also asked where the euthanized animals are being buried to which Dutton said, “on county property.”

Another person asked when volunteers would be allowed back at the shelter, to which Dutton replied, “we currently have volunteers” but couldn’t give an exact number.

