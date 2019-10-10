Belmont County hands down Grand Jury Indictments

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Twenty-six people were indicted in the October session of the Belmont County Grand Jury.

Charges ranged from drug offenses….to fleeing from the police….to violent and sex offenses against children.

31-year-old George Lekanudos of Bellaire is charged with Felonious Assault and Endangering Children.

He allegedly beat his girlfriend while she was holding their baby, striking the baby in the process.

His bond is set at 50-thousand dollars.

32-year-old Benjamin Wise of Barnesville is indicted on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The victim was a child under the age of 13.

Wise’s bond is 100-thousand dollars.

And in a separate case, 31-year-old Melissa Buhles of Flushing is also charged with the rape of a child under 13.

Her bond is also 100-thousand dollars.

Officials say there were quite a few drug cases as well.