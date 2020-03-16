Belmont County Health Officials provide an update on the couple that tested positive for coronavirus COVID 19

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County health officials say the man and woman in quarantine with positive cases of COVID 19 “are doing great.”



Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says “at least ten” other people who had close contact with that couple are also in 14-day quarantine at their own homes, out of an abundance of caution.



Sproul says those “contacts” all remain symptom-free, and their 14 days will be up on Saturday, March 21.



The pair who tested positive will have to be tested once they are symptom-free, and if they test negative, they will have to be re-tested in 24 hours, and if still negative, they will then be free to go.