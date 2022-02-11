On Thursday, Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Dakota Mercer located on National Road in St. Clairsville.

A joint investigation regarding alleged sharing of child pornography over a social media app was initiated with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Mercer was arrested on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as felonies of the second degree and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor as a felony of the fourth degree.

Mercer is currently being held in the Belmont County Jail on a bond of $65,000.