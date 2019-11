UPDATE- Christian Hill was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility of parole after 25 years.

In Belmont County, convicted child rapist Christianson Hill is sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years. pic.twitter.com/zwolMrNQvn — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) November 8, 2019

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF)- In Belmont County… Christianson Hill will face sentencing this morning..

A jury found him guilty last week of raping a 12-year-old girl in her home.



Hill was sentenced to life in prison for the same crime in March, but won an appeal and had a re-trial.

The sentencing will take place at 8:30.

7News is on location and will keep you updated.