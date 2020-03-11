Belmont County officials disclose they’re putting plans in place, in case Coronavirus hits

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The county commission meeting opened with an announcement: they’ve formed a task force to create plans to deal with the Coronavirus.



Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato said if the virus should hit this county, they will—for the most part—close the courthouse to the public and employees.



Judge Fregiato said only three people would remain—himself to handle any emergency court proceedings, Clerk Cynthia Fregiato to handle any emergency filings and one security officer.



Judge Fregiato emphasized that the virus may never get here, but it’s important to have plans in place just in case.



Belmont County Health Director Rob Sproul emphasized that there are no suspected cases in the county at this point, and prevention is vital.



He explained the meaning of “social distancing,” which is being advocated by health officials.

Sproul said it simply means keeping a distance of six feet from others, in case of sneezes or coughs that spray droplets.



He emphasized the importance of thorough hand-washing.



In addition to Sproul and the Fregiato’s, members of the task force include the county commissioners and the sheriff.