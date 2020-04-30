Belmont County Sheriff’s arrest St. Clairsville man with shotguns and meth

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s office arrested a man on Hidden Springs Drive in St. Clairsville

Zackery Michael Hammel aged 28, was arrested and charged with Felony one trafficking in drugs, Felony two trafficking in Methamphetamine, and three counts of Felony three possession of dangerous ordnance.

Deputies took over 37 grams of Methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy, and around a dozen firearms, some modified illegally, and around $400 in cash.

Hammel was transported to The Belmont County Jail and is being held on a $65,000 bond.