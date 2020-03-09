Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on March 6th that lead to an arrest and testing for “grey death” heroin.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Cooper was used and discovered that the passenger Garrick Dalton, 45 of Wheeling, was in possession of around two ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl according to Belmont County Sherriff’s Dept.

Dalton was transported to Belmont County Jail where sheriff says he was charged with two felony one trafficking in drug charges.

Dalton immediately posted a $41,000 bond.

The sheriff’s department says “grey death” heroine is a lethal blend of heroin and fentanyl that has been linked to multiple overdose deaths in the Ohio Valley.