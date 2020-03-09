Belmont County Sheriff’s Office looking for two men that stole cell phones at Walmart

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s need the publics’ help to identify two men that stole cell phones from Walmart in St. Clairsville, OH.

Officials say the robbery took place on Feb 27 at 2:50 am

Police say the two men stole “thousands of dollars worth of cellphones” from a display.

If you recognize them you are to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933.