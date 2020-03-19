Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for sexual-related charges

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Sheriff’s Detectives served a Search Warrant signed by Judge Chris Berhalter at Dubois Street in Bridgeport OH. 35-year-old Edward Rouse was arrested for a probation violation related to a previous conviction of possessing child pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office is charging Rouse with four counts of Felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and six counts of Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

Rouse is being held without bond at the Belmont County Jail.

Sheriff’s Detectives executed a Search Warrant signed by Judge Eric Costine at Pine Lake Trailer Court.

60-year old David Wayne Hall was arrested for four counts of Felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Hall is being held on $87,500.00 bond.

