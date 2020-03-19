Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Sheriff’s Detectives served a Search Warrant signed by Judge Chris Berhalter at Dubois Street in Bridgeport OH. 35-year-old Edward Rouse was arrested for a probation violation related to a previous conviction of possessing child pornography.
The Sheriff’s Office is charging Rouse with four counts of Felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and six counts of Felony Possession of Child Pornography.
Rouse is being held without bond at the Belmont County Jail.
Sheriff’s Detectives executed a Search Warrant signed by Judge Eric Costine at Pine Lake Trailer Court.
60-year old David Wayne Hall was arrested for four counts of Felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Hall is being held on $87,500.00 bond.
- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for sexual-related charges
- Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan, treasury secretary says
- Coronavirus relief: California lawmakers say $1,000 per American isn’t enough
- Sheriff: employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down a company
- ODH Dr. Amy Acton: Young people need to take this seriously