Belmont County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County officials need your help locating a missing teen.

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Jerzi Richards of Martins Ferry/ Bellaire.

Jerzi was last seen in a group home in St. Clairsville.

Her mom provided this additional information to 7News.

Brown hair Blue eyes

5’10 220lbs 

Scar on the left side of her jaw

Last seen wearing a black hoodie

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jerzi please contact local law enforcement.

