Belmont County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County officials need your help locating a missing teen.
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Jerzi Richards of Martins Ferry/ Bellaire.
Jerzi was last seen in a group home in St. Clairsville.
Her mom provided this additional information to 7News.
Brown hair Blue eyes
5’10 220lbs
Scar on the left side of her jaw
Last seen wearing a black hoodie
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jerzi please contact local law enforcement.
