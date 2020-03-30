Belmont County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an Ohio company to sterilize thousands of respirator masks for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Battelle, a private non-profit research institute, had previously received partial approval by the FDA, which limited how many masks they could clean each day. That decision didn't sit well with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. He asked the FDA to reconsider and sought support from President Donald Trump.