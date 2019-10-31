Belmont County Tourism is booming

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Barb Ballint with the Belmont County Tourism Council told county commissioners that Belmont County had a very good third quarter.

She mentioned the county fair, the Blame My Roots concert, as well as the Barnesville Pumpkin, brought thousands of people to area retailers and restaurants.

When those people come into the area, they arent just visiting that event, they stopping by our local eateries, theyre shopping at our local retail places, so it’s definitely and economic boost in the area when we have the boost. It’s very important to support those events when we have those events Barb Ballint

According to Ballint, the tourism board is planning a new social media and web push to bring people into the area