1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Doddridge County Schools Hancock County Head Start Hancock County Schools Ohio County Schools

Belmont County woman appears in court for animal abuse charges

Ohio Headlines

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County woman facing three felony charges of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal appeared in Western Division Court on Thursday.

Kellie Wells is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Wells was arrested along with her daughter Shania when rescuers found one dog dead and two others nearly starved to death.

Two dead calves were also found in a farmhouse next to her residence.

A preliminary hearing, to determine if there is enough evidence for her case to move forward will be held next Tuesday, February 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter