Belmont County woman appears in court for animal abuse charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County woman facing three felony charges of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal appeared in Western Division Court on Thursday.

Kellie Wells is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Wells was arrested along with her daughter Shania when rescuers found one dog dead and two others nearly starved to death.

Two dead calves were also found in a farmhouse next to her residence.

A preliminary hearing, to determine if there is enough evidence for her case to move forward will be held next Tuesday, February 11.